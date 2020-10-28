  • MORE MARKET STATS

Baba Ka Dhaba elderly couple undergo free cataract surgery in Delhi hospital

By: |
New Delhi | October 28, 2020 2:18 PM

Baba Ka Dhaba: Prasad said that due to his economic condition, they never thought that cataract removal can be done in this lifetime.

Baba Ka Dhaba, Baba Ka Dhaba Delhi, Baba Ka Dhaba fraud, Baba Ka Dhaba location, Baba Ka Dhaba address, Baba Ka Dhaba news, Baba Ka Dhaba Delhi Malviya Nagar, Baba Ka Dhaba viral videoDirector of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals Dr Kamal Kapur said that after he and his team came across the elderly couple's story, they decided to help them.(Image courtesy: Twitter@VasundharaTankh)

Baba Ka Dhaba: Fortune favors the brave, fortune also smiles on those who choose to endeavour. The elderly couple of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi, whose hardships and heart-rending plight due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought tears to our eyes, have undergone free cataract surgery. Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi were offered free treatment by a Delhi-based hospital after its authority came to know about the hapless condition of the elderly couple. Now, the hospital is operating cataract surgery on the elderly couple, according to the Indian Express report.

Director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals Dr Kamal Kapur said that after he and his team came across the elderly couple’s story, they decided to help them. After that, the elderly couple was taken to the hospital for a checkup. Following the doctor’s checkup, it was found that both Prasad and his wife’s vision was affected by cataract. Dr Kapur said that the hospital authority decided to perform cataract surgery. It also decided to implant the latest type of Intra Ocular Lens. He termed this as his hospital’s way of giving them support. Both Prasad and his wife have undergone surgery in one eye each. Doctors will perform cataract surgery in the other eye next week, as per the IE report.

Related News

Prasad said that due to his economic condition, they never thought that cataract removal can be done in this lifetime, IE reported quoting the hospital’s statement.

Prasad and his wife Badami Devi runs a small eatery “Baba Ka Dhaba” in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. A food blogger spoke to Prasad last month. Prasad revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic hit his business hard and he was struggling to make both ends meet. During the conversation, Prasad was seen breaking down. The video was posted on YouTube. Subsequently, the video went viral and people started thronging to his eatery. ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ has become the symbol of hardships and hope.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Baba Ka Dhaba elderly couple undergo free cataract surgery in Delhi hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sanofi, Glaxo to Supply 200 million Covid vaccine doses to Covax
2COVID-19 patients could suffer cognitive deficits equal to brain ageing by 10 years, says study
3China reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases