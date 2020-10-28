Baba Ka Dhaba elderly couple undergo free cataract surgery in Delhi hospital

Director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals Dr Kamal Kapur said that after he and his team came across the elderly couple's story, they decided to help them.(Image courtesy: Twitter@VasundharaTankh)

Baba Ka Dhaba: Fortune favors the brave, fortune also smiles on those who choose to endeavour. The elderly couple of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi, whose hardships and heart-rending plight due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought tears to our eyes, have undergone free cataract surgery. Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi were offered free treatment by a Delhi-based hospital after its authority came to know about the hapless condition of the elderly couple. Now, the hospital is operating cataract surgery on the elderly couple, according to the Indian Express report.

Director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals Dr Kamal Kapur said that after he and his team came across the elderly couple’s story, they decided to help them. After that, the elderly couple was taken to the hospital for a checkup. Following the doctor’s checkup, it was found that both Prasad and his wife’s vision was affected by cataract. Dr Kapur said that the hospital authority decided to perform cataract surgery. It also decided to implant the latest type of Intra Ocular Lens. He termed this as his hospital’s way of giving them support. Both Prasad and his wife have undergone surgery in one eye each. Doctors will perform cataract surgery in the other eye next week, as per the IE report.

Prasad said that due to his economic condition, they never thought that cataract removal can be done in this lifetime, IE reported quoting the hospital’s statement.

Prasad and his wife Badami Devi runs a small eatery “Baba Ka Dhaba” in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. A food blogger spoke to Prasad last month. Prasad revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic hit his business hard and he was struggling to make both ends meet. During the conversation, Prasad was seen breaking down. The video was posted on YouTube. Subsequently, the video went viral and people started thronging to his eatery. ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ has become the symbol of hardships and hope.