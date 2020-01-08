Ayushman Bharat Exclusive: In UP, special wards in govt hospitals, and other facilities for beneficiaries

Special wards being arranged for Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries in UP. Image: NHA

Ayushman Bharat Uttar Pradesh: Special wards and exclusive treatment will be provided to Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries in public hospitals across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Equipped with better services and amenities, these exclusive benefits will be provided to beneficiaries as per an executive order of Principal Secretary (Health), Uttar Pradesh, State Health Authority (SHA) CEO Sangita Singh told FE Online on Wednesday.

As per the order, Singh said that efforts will be made to provide treatment to Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries on a priority basis. For this, OPD slips will have a mention of whether the patient is a beneficiary or not. If possible, separate queues, for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will be made available at these hospitals.

“In pathological tests also, Ayushman Bharat patients will be given priority. Also, if possible and required, separate wards will be made available for beneficiaries,” the official said while adding, “the performance of Chief Medical Superintendents (CMSs) in hospitals will be evaluated based on how good facilities they have provided to patients covered under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.”

Separate wards compulsory in all district government hospitals?

Singh said the creation of separate wards in all district hospitals for beneficiaries will depend on how much claim under the scheme is being made by the hospital and how much amount it is getting. Separate wards will be set up with the money reimbursed to the hospitals for providing treatment to beneficiaries. Explaining this, Singh said, suppose the hospital is not active very much and it is not receiving many patients, the amount it will receive in reimbursement will be less. Where more patients are coming, they will be getting more reimbursements which they can use to set up separate wards.

“The direction from the Principal Secretary is that separate wards be made available for beneficiaries,” Singh said.

Will the new instructions apply to all public hospitals?

Initially, efforts will be made to start the new facilities for beneficiaries in district hospitals. In the first lot, district hospitals will provide the exclusive facilities to PMJAY patients and CHCs in the second lot.

‘Not in KGMU, now’

Efforts will be made to provide the facility at KGMU and other big colleges of the state. However, KGMU is a medical college and governed by the Medical Education department. District hospitals and CHCs come under Medical Health, which is a separate department in UP.

A senior National Health Authority official told FE Online that the initiative in the state have been taken to increase the public’s confidence in government hospitals. Separate counters for beneficiaries will be arranged. These counters will also provide Ayushman Bharat card if a patient is a beneficiary.