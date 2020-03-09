Ayushman Bharat PMJAY: Full list of Health Benefit Packages (2.0) and rates

Check Ayushman Bharat Treatment list in HBP 2.0 here

Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY Treatment list in Health Benefit Package (2.0) and Rates: Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, has implemented the Health Benefit Packages 2.0 under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. In fact, UP is one of the first five states to implement HBP 2.0. A pilot of the new health benefit package was earlier completed in Nagaland after which several states became interested in implementing it. There are 1578 procedures in HBP 2.0. To remove duplication, cross specialty packages have been introduced in the new benefit package.

In HBP 2.0, as many as 554 packages were discontinued while 237 new packages were added. In HBP 1.0, there were 1,393 treatment packages out of which 1,083 were surgical, 309 medical and 1 unspecified package. However, HBP 2.0 the scheme has 872 treatment packages with 1,578 procedures. Of these, 612 surgical packages have 1052 procedures while 260 medical packages have 526 treatments.

Full List of Ayushmann Bharat PMJAY Health Benefit Packages (2.0) and Rates

You can check the full list of specialities/treatments and their rates under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY HBP 2.0 on the official PMAY website (www.pmjay.gov.in) or by visiting this link: https://pmjay.gov.in/sites/default/files/2020-01/HBP_2.0-For_Website_V2.pdf

Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY provides a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 Crore poor and vulnerable families. Under PMJAY, cashless and paperless access to services are provided to the beneficiaries at the point of service. More than 20,761 public and private hospitals have been empanelled across the country to provide inpatient services to the beneficiaries. According to the National Health Authority (NHA), over 88 lakh cases of hospital admissions worth Rs. 12,169 Cr have been authorized under the scheme. NHA is the nodal agency for the implementation of the AB-PMJAY scheme.

51 lakh beneficiaries in Bihar

This month implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Bihar crossed a major milestone, as 51 lakh beneficiaries received their Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) e-cards. E-cards has been issued to over 24.19 lakh families, which is 22 per cent of the eligible families in the state.