‘Modi govt’s Ayushman Bharat scheme to indirectly decrease poverty’

Experts feel Ayushman Bharat scheme will help in reducing poverty. Representational image

Ayushman Bharat scheme benefits: The Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme will indirectly decrease poverty by bringing down people’s out-of-pocket expenses and loans towards healthcare, according to Dt BS Ratta, a Pune-based paediatric surgeon. Ratta said this during the plenary session titled ‘New Paradigm in Health Care System of India under Ayushman Bharat’ at the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Ratta further said that the ambitious scheme will accelerate India’s progress towards achievement of universal health coverage and sustainable development goals by 2030, The Indian Express reported.

Speaking at the session, ISRO scientist L Satyamurthy said as many as 1.5 lakh centres will be set up under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide comprehensive healthcare, including treatment for non-communicable diseases and maternal and child health services apart from providing free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

K Selvakumar, a neurosurgeon from Chennai, said that the PM Narendra Modi-led Government of India has taken up a “great revolution f creating a single digital platform for the government and private medical sector in every state.”

According to National Health Agency (NHA), the nodal agency for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, 11.82 crore e-Cards were registered till yesterday (January 7, 2020) and 72.99 lakh hospital admissions have been done under the scheme since its launch. The NHA tweeted that 51,099 beneficiary E-Cards were distributed and 16,047 hospital admissions under the scheme took place yesterday.

The NHA has taken proactive measures to stop frauds in the scheme. So far, over 390 hospitals have been served Show Cause Notice/suspended/de-empanelled in different states. Out of which 171 hospitals have been de-empanelled. FIR has also been lodged against 6 hospitals in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, an NHA representative recently told FE Online.

The Central government’s flagship healthcare scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2018.