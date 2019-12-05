Ayushman Bharat: Now Akshay Patra, HelpAge India, Bharti Foundation to raise awareness on PMJAY

NHA has joined hands with Bharti Foundation, The Akshay Patra Foundation and HelpAge India.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: The National Health Authority (NHA) today inked three separate MoUs with Bharti Foundation, The Akshay Patra Foundation and HelpAge India to raise awareness about the ‘Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ (PM-JAY) scheme and beneficiary enrolment. NHA and AB-PMJAY CEO Indu Bhushan said, “The partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bharti Foundation, and HelpAge India has provided us an opportunity to reach out to the potential beneficiaries. We believe that these organisations’ long-term presence in the rural areas and their grassroot connection will help us in achieving the desired awareness level for the scheme across the country.”

As per the MoUs, the NHA will leverage the network of all three organisations to reach the potential beneficiaries for their enrolment under the scheme and to raise awareness of its benefits. NHA will conduct various community campaigns, parent meetings, rallies etc., and engage with local panchayats and other community members to sensitize the underprivileged community about the objectives and benefits of PM-JAY, NHA said in a statement today.

Commenting on the MoU, Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Foundation said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the National Health Authority and support them in raising awareness about the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Sundeep Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer of The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “The partnership with the National Health Authority is a step forward in enabling quality healthcare for eligible kids and their families. The effort will be to spread the word about the benefits of the scheme so they can have a brighter and healthier future.”

Matthew Cherian, CEO HelpAge India, said, “The elderlies are at a greater disadvantage when it comes to health issues. The awareness of PMJAY scheme would help the eligible elderlies struggling with the cost of treatment as they have limited means of sustenance.”

Bharti Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises. As part of the MoU with NHA, Bharti Foundation will hold sensitization drives with its school network targeting stakeholders like school children, parents and the immediate village community. The Akshaya Patra Foundation Akshaya Patra would undertake distribution of information material to school children, while HelpAge India would help with enrolling eligible beneficiaries and would also undertake distribution of informational material in the villages and panchayats where it has projects.

PM-JAY, is India’s flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme. Till now, 33 States and Union Territories are implementing Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and have issued over 11,48,33,583 beneficiary cards. PMJAY has more than 19,000 hospitals empanelled where nearly 68,37,588 people have availed of treatments under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, according to official data.