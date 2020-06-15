Ayushman Bharat: NHA starts empanelling standalone dialysis centres, labs for PMJAY beneficiaries

NHA starts empanelling standalone dialysis centres.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has started enrolling standalone dialysis centres and laboratories for the benefit of crores of poor Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries. Dr Praveen Gedam, IAS and Additional Chief Executive Officer, NHA, today told FE Online that the process of empanelling standalone dialysis centres and laboratories under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) has been started. This is being done to ensure that the poor get access to quality healthcare even in trying times like the present.

Because of coronavirus pandemic, a large number of government and private hospitals empanelled with NHA are treating COVID patients. Hence, Dr Gedam said, the NHA has been working towards increasing facilities to accommodate non-COVID Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries who need access to medical facilities like regular dialysis, chemotherapy etc.

“While, our public and empanelled private hospitals are working tirelessly to tend to the COVID 19 patients, parallelly we are working towards increasing facilities to accommodate non-COVID patients who need various medical interventions like dialysis, chemotherapy, etc. For this, we have empanelled more than a thousand additional hospitals after lockdown, have started the process of empanelling standalone dialysis centres and laboratories,” Dr Gedam said.

“Our aim is to ensure that the poor have access to quality healthcare even in these trying times,” he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India today is 3,32,424. Of these, 1,53,106 are active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured or discharged. As many as 9520 people have died across the country because of Coronavirus, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After the imposition of Lockdown in March this year, the NHA has taken several steps to help beneficiaries fight against the virus. The NHA has made testing and treatment of COVID-19 free for the PMJAY beneficiaries. NHA has also started empanelling more hospitals in express mode with the help of a special IT module and permission to state governments for temporary empanelment with relaxed criteria.