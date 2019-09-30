Now, ‘Name and Fame’ approach for good hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, suggests Health minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhand and Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan at Aarogya Manthan in Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY is being governed on a “zero-tolerance” approach towards any kind of fraud, and the anti-fraud framework rests on three key pillars of prevention, detection and deterrence. “We have de-empanelled 111 hospitals on charges of corruption and fraud. We are following the policy of Name and Shame, the de-empanelled hospitals’ names have been put on the NHA website. We will not tolerate anything that will hamper the integrity of the scheme,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

NHA is currently building PM-JAY 2.0, the new and upgraded IT ecosystem that will be comparable to the best, anywhere in the world, he added.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural session of Ayushman Bharat- Aarogya Manthan in New Delhi, the health minister said the scheme is for more than 50 crore people and they need to have access to quality healthcare whether provided by the government or the private sector.

“It is the government hospitals which provide healthcare services in the remotest areas of the country which have no private hospitals”, he stated.

“The idea of excluding government hospitals from the ambit of Ayushman Bharat is absolutely absurd and needs to be rejected”, he said.

Ayushman Bharat: Reward for hospitals

Dr Harsh Vardhan suggested that hospitals that have done exemplary work shall be rewarded through a ‘Name and Fame’ approach, and their names will be displayed on the NHA website. He added that recently NHA has overhauled the existing health benefits packages and rationalized the cost of the packages to remove any aberrations, and to encourage wider private sector participation.