Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare system in country: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has transformed the healthcare system in the country as now even the poor have access to non-government treatment facilities earlier reserved for only those who could afford it, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Mandaviya was speaking at an event organised to mark the 66th Foundation Day of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Congratulating the institute, the minister said AIIMS, New Delhi is a “lighthouse” to all the 22 other AIIMS hospitals spread across India.

He said students and teachers of AIIMS, New Delhi can help other institutes through their rich experience.

Mandaviya urged doctors to develop a strong sense of patriotism to ensure the overall well-being of the nation.

The minister said due to the relentless efforts of the Modi government, the healthcare system has developed in the country.

“The budget outlay for health has increased 137 per cent since last year to 2.40 lakh crore. Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare in the country as poor patients can access non-government treatment facilities earlier reserved for only those who could afford it,” he said.

Exhorting the medical community to serve everyone with dedication, Mandaviya said the government can only initiate action, passion can only come from service providers.