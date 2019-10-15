Ayushman Bharat: 50 lakh treatments, 9 admissions per minute; PM Modi shares ‘important milestone’

Ayushman Bharat has reached new milestone.

Fifty lakh beneficiaries have availed treatments provided under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in just over a year. According to the National Health Authority, nine hospital admissions took place every minute across India in the first year of implementation of the flagship health assurance scheme of the Government of India. On Tuesday, PM Modi described the success as an “important milestone” towards healthy India. “It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians,” the PM said further.

PM-JAY is the world’s largest fully Government-funded health assurance scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, last year. The scheme crossed 50 lakh treatments mark on Monday. These secondary and tertiary level treatments worth Rs. 7,901 crores have been carried out in the 32 States and Union Territories implementing the scheme.

NHA said in a statement that over 60 per cent of Rs 7901 crore was spent on tertiary care. Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Radiation Oncology, Cardio-thoracic and Vascular Surgery, and Urology have emerged as the top tertiary specialities. Also, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have emerged as the top-performing States

Commenting on the milestone, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare said, “The Ayushman Bharat family is growing by leaps and bounds. In just over one year, under PM-JAY more than 50 lakh treatments have been availed by beneficiaries across the country. But, this is just the beginning for this path-breaking scheme.”

Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA said, “50 lakh hospital treatments is a significant milestone for PM-JAY, but there is a long journey ahead. The scheme will continue to focus on reducing catastrophic out-of-pocket health expenditure, improving access to quality health care and meeting the unmet need of the population for hospitalization care, so that we move towards the vision of Universal Health Coverage. Empowering the poorest people in the country with the assurance of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is a major area of focus for us.”

PM-JAY is a partnership of public and private sector health systems. The 50 lakh hospital admissions have taken place in the public and empanelled private hospitals that provide care to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

To date, 18,486 hospitals have been empanelled across India. In the first year, 53% of the empanelled hospitals are private, especially multi-specialty hospitals. So far, the scheme has been implemented in 32 States and Union Territories, and there are more than 50,000 portability cases, wherein migrant and travelling eligible Indians have availed their treatment outside their home states.

PMJAY aims to bring quality healthcare to over 50 crore poor and vulnerable Indians across the country. The scheme gives annual healthcare benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh for every entitled family and provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.