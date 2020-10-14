  • MORE MARKET STATS

AYUSH sector set to add momentum to Jan Andolan campaign against Covid-19 disease

By: |
October 14, 2020 9:52 PM

About 150 hospitals and research councils directly linked to the Ministry of AYUSH will serve as hubs for communication and other related preventive activities.

ayush, coronavirus, covid news, covid updates, coronavirus in india, modi govt, health newsThe Ayush ministry is also promoting the COVID-19 pledge among all employees of the government, attached/subordinate offices. (Reuters photo)

The AYUSH ministry has urged the Central Council of Indian Medicine and the Central Council Of Homoeopathy to activate the network of about 750 AYUSH medical colleges for promoting COVID appropriate behaviour, adding momentum to the Jan Andolan campaign against the infectious disease. In a statement, the ministry said on Wednesday that it has started the Jan Andolan campaign on COVID-19. “This campaign is regarding the Public Health Response to COVID-19: Campaign for COVID-Appropriate Behaviour’ which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month to encourage people across the country to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season. “The AYUSH professionals work closely with the public and hence, the sector is gearing up to add momentum to this campaign,” the statement said.

The practitioners and other AYUSH professionals will act as catalysts for dissemination of relevant information throughout the country. To make the campaign a success, partnerships are being formed among the ministry’s attached and subordinate offices and PSUs with private sector industry and academia, the statement said. The AYUSH directorates in states and UTs with AYUSH dispensaries supported by the National AYUSH Mission are important stakeholders and will be a major network for the ministry for spreading instant behavioural change communication.

The health secretaries of states/UTs will be mounting campaigns aligned with these messages, it said. “The network of about 750 AYUSH Medical Colleges with their communities of students and teachers will also play an important role in this effort. The chairmen of the Board of the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) and the Central Council Of Homoeopathy (CCH) (both education regulation bodies) have been requested to activate these colleges,” the ministry said.

About 150 hospitals and research councils directly linked to the Ministry of AYUSH will serve as hubs for communication and other related preventive activities. “The Heads of these institutions have taken the national responsibility of disseminating information about COVID-appropriate behaviour. PSUs (manufacturers of AYUSH medicines) – IMPCL products like AYUSH immunity kit will be integrated with the campaign,” the ministry said.
The ministry is also promoting the COVID-19 pledge among all employees of the government, attached/subordinate offices and grass-root organisations, and also among the public. “Nearly 2,000 people took the pledge under the auspices of the ministry and this activity will continue in the coming days, the statement added.

