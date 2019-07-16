AYUSH Ministry-funded drugs, used by tribals, effective in treating superficial wounds, claims AIIMS

AIIMS along with the Ministry of AYUSH completed the first trial phase of using a herbal drug to treat superficial wounds.

A total of 30 patients who visited AIIMS, were prescribed the drug AYUSH C1 Oil, which is used by tribal people to treat wounds. The results of the medicine were calculated to be effective on these patients as claimed by the doctors.

In a one of its kind move, the doctors at AIIMS ( All India Institute of Medical Sciences ) along with the Ministry of AYUSH completed the first trial phase of using a herbal drug to treat superficial wounds. The doctors in the first phase of medicine trail used allopathic medicines on 30 patients for regular healing treatment and another 30 patients were treated with the herbal drug. The result of using herbal drugs was remarkable and had zero side-effects the doctors claimed.

The trail of AYUSH C1 Oil began back in 2015-2016 after the discovery of the medicine by the Ministry of AYUSH. Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of the department of plastic, reconstructive and burns surgery, AIIMS told The Indian Express, “We have completed the first phase of the project and will submit a report to the Ministry by the end of this year.”

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report suggests that as much as 65 per cent of the rural population in India uses Ayurvedic remedies due to lack of access to modern facilities available in the healthcare sector. The current project of using herbal treatment is funded by the AYUSH ministry.

Dr Singhal said that the results of the drug on superficial wounds have been good. In comparison to normal treatment the treatment done with AYUSH C1 Oil was quite better and also the best part is that none of the patients who took herbal treatment has complained.

The Ministry of Ayush has been promoting alternate medications from the past few years and has taken a number of administrative and policy measures to promote the same. The centre government elevated AYUSH into a separate ministry on November 9, 2014.

A Rajya Sabha member, on Monday, brought to attention the need for higher funding for the ministry to encourage the traditional medication system and emphasised that this move will benefit millions of people around the country. Experts believe that the thought to promote the traditional way of medication is appreciable as they have no or fewer side-effects in comparison to a modern system and this might result in a healthy society.