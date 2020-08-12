  • MORE MARKET STATS

AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik tests positive for Covid-19

By: |
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 6:58 PM

"My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet. 

He was asymptomatic

Union Minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic. In a tweet, the minister said that he underwent Covid test today and it had turned out positive. “My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions,” the minister said in a tweet.

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik tests positive for Covid-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal government effects change in complete lockdown for fifth time
2Scientists sceptical about Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, cite lack of evidence for efficacy
3India’s COVID-19 recovery rate soars past 70%, record 56,110 recuperate in one day