AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik tests positive for Covid-19

"My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet.
Union Minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic. In a tweet, the minister said that he underwent Covid test today and it had turned out positive. “My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions,” the minister said in a tweet.
I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.
Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.
— Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) August 12, 2020
(Story to be updated)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.