AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik tests positive for Covid-19

Union Minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic. In a tweet, the minister said that he underwent Covid test today and it had turned out positive. “My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions,” the minister said in a tweet.

