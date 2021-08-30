Ayurveda’s kidney-saving power gets thumbs-up

The findings – underlining the gains from affordable herbal medicines - are significant for a country like India where 17 people in every hundred citizens suffer from some form of kidney disease.

By Rahul Chhabra,

The growing global popularity of India’s traditional ayurvedic medicines has received yet another boost with Saudi Journal of Biological Sciences publishing a research showing that India-made NEERI-KFT, an ayurvedic poly-herbal formulation, has potential to slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease.

Apart from bringing good news to millions of kidney patients, the latest article in the Saudi Journal highlights the gains from the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and coincides with the Union health ministry’s mega push for up-scaling kidney treatment and improving facilities for patients by setting up over 2,000 dialysis centres at district-level hospitals.

The Saudi Journal published the study, ‘A systematic review on nephroprotective AYUSH drugs as constituents of NEERI-KFT’, highlighting that the herbal drug also restores normalcy in functional parameters of kidney.

The research not only examined the impact of the herbal extract of NEERI-KFT prepared by the AIMIL Pharma interventions on patients, but also dwelled in detail on the adverse events of the modern medicine used for the management of the kidney ailments.

The findings – underlining the gains from affordable herbal medicines – are significant for a country like India where 17 people in every hundred citizens suffer from some form of kidney disease. Also, the number of chronic kidney ailments has more than doubled in India in the past 20 years.

AIMIL Pharma’s MD, KK Sharma, attributed the drug’s efficacy to the “more than twenty different potent herbs like gokhru, haridra, shirish varuna, anantamul and Punarnava in the formulation which are known for their nephrocorrective, and antioxidant properties and reparative regeneration of kidney cells.”

Professor KN Dwivedi from Banaras Hindu University said that the herbal ingredients in NEERI-KFT are loaded with many anti-oxidants besides medicinal values which not only strengthen kidney but liver also. “This is a very unique drug and we have found it very effective in our study also,” he added.

The study published in the Saudi Journal demonstrated that NEERI-KFT it can be effective to reduce the number of dialyzes or even transplantation of an end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patient.

The authors of the study said that the NEERI-KF has been found to correct oxidative as well as inflammatory stress known for reducing body’s immunity. The authors had drawn data on the formulation for kidney ailments from more than five electronic databases such as Science Direct, Google Scholar, Elsevier, PubMed, Springer, ACS publication from published database between 2000 and 2020.