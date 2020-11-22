  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ayurveda, Yoga to help deal with post-COVID-19 problems, says Shripad Naik

November 22, 2020 9:55 AM

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Naik said a new model of healthcare delivery with more emphasis on preventive measures is needed for effectively countering such a crisis in future.

Ayurveda has been included in the national treatment protocol jointly launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH, he said. (Photo source: IE)

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik has said Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the post-COVID-19 difficulties.

The profound impact of the pandemic will lead to fundamental changes in society and healthcare system, he said after addressing through virtual mode a global web conference on ‘Post COVID-19 Era – Health & Humanity Impact on Human and Societies’.

“I am sure that Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the Post Covid difficulties,” tweeted Naik, who himself recovered from the coronavirus infection in September.

He said Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicines by virtue of their holistic approach towards health and disease and cost effectiveness have an edge in dealing with health problems with primary prevention of disease.

“These systems also have solutions for combating the psychological and emotional problems arising after the pandemic,” he tweeted.

Ayurveda has been included in the national treatment protocol jointly launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH, he said.

“India is not only taking effective measures to prevent and treat this disease in the national context but is also a strong supporter of joining international efforts,” the minister said.

