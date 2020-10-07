Ayurveda medicines for Covid-19 treatment! Check doses, timings

Coronavirus, Covid-19 medicines, treatment: For Asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients, Guduchi Ghana vati can be given. One needs to intake 500 mg extract or 1-3 gram powder twice daily with warm water for 15 days or one month or as directed by Ayurveda physician. (Express photo)

The central government has released the “National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19”. The protocol, which was released by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, suggests the use of medicines such as Ashwagandha, Guduchi Ghana Vati, or Chyawanaprasha as prophylactic care for high-risk population and primary contacts of patients.

The protocol mentions the dose of these medicines that is to be taken. The guidelines stated that in addition to these medicines, general and dietary measures have to be followed. Individuals with moderate to severe coronavirus infection may make an informed choice of treatment options and all severe cases will be referred, the protocol said.

The “National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19” was launched by Ministers @drharshvardhan Ji and @shripadynaik Ji. You can read the protocol here: https://t.co/q4Ucz6vJKq pic.twitter.com/cxzIwzSJqD — Ministry of AYUSH (@moayush) October 6, 2020

For Prophylactic care (high-risk population, primary contacts), Ashwagandha (Aqueous extract of Withania somnifera IP) or its powder can be given. One needs to intake 500 mg extract or 1-3 gram powder twice daily with warm water for 15 days or one month or as directed by Ayurveda physician. For Prophylactic care, Guduchi Ghana vati (Samshamani vati or Giloy Ghana vati having Aqueous extract of Tinospora cordifolia IP) or the powder of Tinospora cordifolia can be given. One needs to intake 500 mg extract or 1-3 gram powder twice daily with warm water for 15 days or one month or as directed by Ayurveda physician. For Prophylactic care, Chyawanaprasha can be consumed after mixing with 10 gram warm water or milk once a day. The protocol has stated that in addition to these aforementioned medicines, general and dietary measures should be followed.

For Asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients, Guduchi Ghana vati can be given. One needs to intake 500 mg extract or 1-3 gram powder twice daily with warm water for 15 days or one month or as directed by Ayurveda physician. One can also take Guduchi and Pippali (Aqueous extracts Tinospora cordifolia IF and Piper longum IF). One needs to intake 375 mg twice daily with warm water for 15 days or as directed by an Ayurveda physician. One can also take AYUSH 64. One needs to intake 500 mg twice daily with warm water for 15 days or as directed by an Ayurveda physician. However, these medicines must be taken for the prevention of disease progression to symptomatic and severe form and to improve the recovery rate.

For mild Covid19 positive patients, who have fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion but do not have evidence of breathlessness or hypoxia, can be given Guduchi and Pippali. One can intake 31 mg twice daily with warm water for 15 days or as directed by Ayurveda physician. One can also take AYUSH 64. One needs to intake 500 mg twice daily with warm water for 15 days or as directed by Ayurveda physician

For Post COVID-Management, one can take 500 mg extract or 1-3 gram powder of Ashwagandha twice daily with warm water for 15 days or one month or as directed by Ayurveda physician. One can intake 10 gram of Chyawanprasha with warm water or milk once a day.

(DISCLAIMER: The above article is for information purposes only and is based on Ayush Ministry’s release and media reports on the same. Please consult with experts before starting any medication or therapy. Take any medicine under expert guidance only.)