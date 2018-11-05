Ayurveda departments to be opened in new 19 AIIMS, says Shripad Yesso Naik

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 7:29 PM

Ayurveda departments will be opened in all the new 19 AIIMS and approval has been received from the Home Ministry to set up such departments in seven hospitals of the Border Security Force (BSF) and other paramilitary forces, Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik announced on Monday.

Ayurveda departments, 19 AIIMS, Border Security Force,  Shripad Yesso Naik, Harsh Vardhan, 3rd Ayurveda DayThe ministry has taken many initiatives on the theme ‘Ayurveda for public health’ and has decided to further expand the coverage of the National Programme of Prevention of Non Communicable Disease from existing six states, he said. (PTI)

Ayurveda departments will be opened in all the new 19 AIIMS and approval has been received from the Home Ministry to set up such departments in seven hospitals of the Border Security Force (BSF) and other paramilitary forces, Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik announced on Monday. He said work is already on to start Ayurveda departments in about 100 Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals under the Ministry of Labour.

“Ayurveda departments will be opened in the new 19 AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences). Also, Home Ministry has given its approval to open such departments in seven hospitals of BSF and other paramilitary forces,” Naik said while inaugurating an event here to mark the 3rd Ayurveda Day along with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The ministry has taken many initiatives on the theme ‘Ayurveda for public health’ and has decided to further expand the coverage of the National Programme of Prevention of Non Communicable Disease from existing six states, he said. Naik said his ministry will organise 50 workshops in collaboration with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) to enhance entrepreneurship in Ayurveda and AYUSH sector.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Addressing the gathering, Harsh Vardhan emphasised on scientific integration of AYUSH system of medicines with modern medicine and said his ministry will provide all support for institutional research. The third Ayurveda Day is being celebrated throughout the country on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti Monday. As part of celebration, the Ministry had organised a ‘National Seminar on Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda’ in association with NITI Aayog on November 4 and 5. Vardhan appreciated the initiative for sensitising young entrepreneurs and exploring business opportunities in Ayurveda.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ayurveda departments to be opened in new 19 AIIMS, says Shripad Yesso Naik
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition