Ayurveda departments to be opened in new 19 AIIMS, says Shripad Yesso Naik

Ayurveda departments will be opened in all the new 19 AIIMS and approval has been received from the Home Ministry to set up such departments in seven hospitals of the Border Security Force (BSF) and other paramilitary forces, Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik announced on Monday. He said work is already on to start Ayurveda departments in about 100 Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals under the Ministry of Labour.

“Ayurveda departments will be opened in the new 19 AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences). Also, Home Ministry has given its approval to open such departments in seven hospitals of BSF and other paramilitary forces,” Naik said while inaugurating an event here to mark the 3rd Ayurveda Day along with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The ministry has taken many initiatives on the theme ‘Ayurveda for public health’ and has decided to further expand the coverage of the National Programme of Prevention of Non Communicable Disease from existing six states, he said. Naik said his ministry will organise 50 workshops in collaboration with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) to enhance entrepreneurship in Ayurveda and AYUSH sector.

Addressing the gathering, Harsh Vardhan emphasised on scientific integration of AYUSH system of medicines with modern medicine and said his ministry will provide all support for institutional research. The third Ayurveda Day is being celebrated throughout the country on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti Monday. As part of celebration, the Ministry had organised a ‘National Seminar on Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda’ in association with NITI Aayog on November 4 and 5. Vardhan appreciated the initiative for sensitising young entrepreneurs and exploring business opportunities in Ayurveda.