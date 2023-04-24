Ayurveda 101: How to incorporate Ayurvedic goodness into your modern diet

By Dr. Kriti Soni

Incorporating Ayurvedic goodness into our modern diet is becoming more popular as we become increasingly aware of the impact of our food choices on our overall health and wellbeing. Post-pandemic saw an exponential growth in consumer consciousness towards opting for a holistic lifestyle. When we talk about a holistic approach to life, ayurveda-driven products in our diets top our list.

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian system of medicine that emphasises the importance of balancing the mind, body, and spirit to achieve optimal health. One of the key components of Ayurveda is its ability to reform your diet with ancient holistic goodness, and it is essential to understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to a healthy diet.

Factors to be considered before planning a diet:

Before planning a diet, there are several factors to consider, such as an individual’s specific constitutional characteristics, the natural qualities of each food, how those qualities can be altered, the effects of combining foods, the quantity of food intake, individual differences in food intake, the climate where the food is grown, prepared, and consumed, the effects of the seasons and time of day, and the avoidance of artificial flavours, chemicals, preservatives, and colours.

Vegetarianism vs. Non-Vegetarianism (The On-Trend Vegan Diet)

One of the most debated topics in the world is the vegetarianism vs. non-vegetarianism controversy. Initially, it was believed that non-vegetarian diets were superior because they were high in proteins and helped build one’s strength and stamina. However, scientific evidence has established that vegetarian diets are more natural and useful to human nature. Non-vegetarian diets contain cholesterol and saturated fatty acids that are the root cause of several diseases such as coronary heart problems, cerebro-vascular accidents (strokes), eye disorders, and high blood pressure. With only about 60% of its contents useful for the human body, the rest, 40%, contains harmful toxins. Additionally, such a diet is usually hard for the stomach to digest, which can lead to lethargy, obesity, acidity, and other gastro-intestinal problems.

Benefits of Vegetarianism

Vegetarian diets are rich in dietary fibre, which reduces the incidence of coronary heart diseases, cancer of the intestinal tract, piles, obesity, diabetes, constipation, hiatus hernia, diverticulitis, irritable bowel syndrome, dental caries, and gallstones. Additionally, many disease-causing organisms are transmitted through and thrive on animal proteins. Serious ailments such as encephalopathy and Mad Cow disease are caused by Bovine Spongiform. Similarly, the Salmonella Typhimurium bacteria can be passed on through consumed eggs, causing diseases like pneumonia, bronchitis, and typhoid. Given that the human body is not meant to have such a high concentration of hydrochloric acid, it is reasonable to assume that the human body is basically meant for a vegetarian diet.

Understanding the doshic constitution of the body

The doshic constitution, or Prakriti, is a fundamental concept in Ayurveda that refers to an individual’s unique physical, mental, and emotional characteristics. According to Ayurveda, every individual is born with a specific balance of the three doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. The doshas determine an individual’s physical and mental attributes, including body type, temperament, and susceptibility to certain diseases. Understanding one’s doshic constitution is essential in Ayurveda for determining the appropriate diet, lifestyle, and treatment strategies to maintain optimal health and prevent disease.

Planning a diet based on doshic constitution:

When planning a diet based on your doshic constitution, it is necessary to know which foods to eat and which to avoid.

For those with a Vata constitution, the following fruits, dairy, grains, and meat are recommended: Apples, Dates, Figs (Dry), Pomegranate, Raisins, Pears, Cheese, Cow’s Milk (Powdered), Yoghurt, Barley, Corn, Cereals, Granola, Millet, Tapioca, and Turkey, Rabbit, Pork, and Lamb.

For those with a Pitta constitution, the following fruits, dairy, grains, and meat are recommended: Apples, Avocados, Grapes, Lemons, Bananas, Sweet Oranges, Plums, Figs (fresh), Mangoes, Milk (dairy-fresh, whole, unhomogenized), Ghee, Butter (small quantities), White Meat (chicken, fish).

In conclusion, incorporating Ayurveda into your diet can help you achieve optimal health by balancing your mind, body, and spirit. When planning your diet, it is vital to consider several factors, such as your doshic constitution, the natural qualities of each food, and the avoidance of artificial flavours, chemicals, preservatives, and colours, or processed foods.

