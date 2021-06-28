Automation, new-age contact center solutions helping patients avail healthcare facilities: Amit Gandhi, NovelVox

'The healthcare industry managed to keep the patient outreach optimum by leveraging cutting edge solutions that bridged the gap between patients and doctors. '

Due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic, healthcare providers are in urgent need to put their patients first. Technologies like automation and new-age contact center solutions have helped healthcare professionals in a big way. With integrated Agent Desktop to EMR/EHR including EPIC, Cerner, Aetna, etc., hospital executives get instant access to all information of the patients like the last appointment status, the reason for the call, doctor’s availability, and more. They can transfer a call with complete information easily within multiple departments. They not only can read data but can take actions like manage appointments, raise service requests, and more right from their desktop with new-age software solutions. Financial Express Online caught up with Amit Kumar Gandhi, Founder, NovelVox who shares his insight on contact center solutions, healthcare industry, impact of pandemic and more. Excerpts:

Why are contact center solutions critical for healthcare providers during the pandemic?

Time is the key for healthcare providers amid any crisis, therefore, it is imperative that the formalities and processes are streamlined & automated in an agile manner. With the help of new-age contact center solutions, the healthcare providers can reduce the average handle time of every patient. For instance, our Unified Agent Desktop can enable integration of agent desktops with Electronic Medical Records so that appointment status, reason for call, doctor’s availability, etc., can be easily accessed. This also helps in optimum utilisation of human resources in accordance with covid-related protocols.

Integration of contact centre solutions further enable personalized assistance for each patient. Even before a call is answered, all details like patient medical history or records are displayed on their desktops. This allows them to ensure quick resolution of any query and reduction in call abonnement. Contact center solutions further ease booking of appointments, as the agents are empowered with seamless third party integration.

Brief us about the journey of NovelVox

The inception of NovelVox follows my 21 years of experience in software application development, of which a major chunk was in Contact Center Software Applications and integrations. In 2008, NovelVox was launched to solve the most complex integration challenges pertaining to contact centers. There is no need for the agents to work on one contact center platform, access customer details through CRM, accept requests in a different ticketing tool, and work on other tools.

In 2020 we also introduced CXInfinity, an Omni-channel messaging and conversational AI platform optimized for all major industries. It is equipped with core integration and pre-built use cases to deliver an optimized performance.

Amit Gandhi, Founder, NovelVox

Apart from healthcare, which industries were the biggest adopter of Contact center solutions during the pandemic?

Industries where Customer Experience is the key driving force have adopted contact centre solutions during the pandemic. Banking, Retail, E-commerce, Credit Unions, which are B2C industries with CX have been the frontrunners in this regard, as they sought solutions for resiliency. However, there has been a surge in the need for reconsidering digital transformation strategy across all sectors of late.

How has the healthcare industry managed to keep the patient outreach optimum during the pandemic? Explain the role of contact centre solution.

The healthcare industry managed to keep the patient outreach optimum by leveraging cutting edge solutions that bridged the gap between patients and doctors. Playing a vital role, contact center solutions emerged as an enabler at different levels.

For instance, management of appointments or other schedules were streamlined through AI and Bot by the contact center solutions. They further helped in managing availability of hospital beds, information on isolation centers, etc., to ease out the burden on healthcare professionals as well as the patients who were scrambling for essential medical aid. Besides, our omni-channel messaging and conversational AI platform CXInfinity facilitates needs like video consultations, thereby allowing patients to avail treatment from the comfort of their homes.

How much the contact center industry has evolved since the pandemic?

Mobile based contact center solutions acted as a catalyst in seamless transition to remote working, i.e. work from home. Apart from on-floor agents, field/remote agents too were connected through mobile solutions. Be it those involved in e-commerce or the ones part of vaccination drive, the agents could carry out each function efficiently despite the limitation of working outside office. Without any VPN requirement or hassles of installations, contact centers evolved during the pandemic to ensure a personalized customer experience.