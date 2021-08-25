Australia’s New South Wales state sets another high for cases

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia's most populous state is under pressure but is coping.
Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia’s most populous state is under pressure but is coping. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 76 in New South Wales since the outbreak of the delta variant was first detected in Sydney on June 16.
Neighbouring Victoria, Australia second-most populous state, reported 45 new infections Wednesday. Both states are locked down.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.