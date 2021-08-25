Australia’s New South Wales state sets another high for cases

New South Wales's previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday. (Photo source: Reuters)

Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia’s most populous state is under pressure but is coping. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 76 in New South Wales since the outbreak of the delta variant was first detected in Sydney on June 16.

Neighbouring Victoria, Australia second-most populous state, reported 45 new infections Wednesday. Both states are locked down.