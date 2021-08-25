  • MORE MARKET STATS

Australia’s New South Wales state sets another high for cases

By: |
August 25, 2021 8:46 AM

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia's most populous state is under pressure but is coping.

covid 19 cases in australiaNew South Wales's previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday. (Photo source: Reuters)

Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia’s most populous state is under pressure but is coping. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 76 in New South Wales since the outbreak of the delta variant was first detected in Sydney on June 16.

Related News

Neighbouring Victoria, Australia second-most populous state, reported 45 new infections Wednesday. Both states are locked down.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Australia’s New South Wales state sets another high for cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India’s new headache – Breakthrough cases
2Covid-19: Gennova gets DCGI nod to start Phase II/IIII trials for its mRNA vaccine
3Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 59.47 cr: Govt