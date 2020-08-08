Aurobindo Pharma working on Covid vaccine shortlisted for funding by BIRAC

The company’s vaccines pipeline consists of both bacterial and viral ones. (Representative image)

Aurobindo Pharma is conducting pre-clinical tests for its viral vector vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and has received approval for funding by the Department of Biotechnology. The research is part of its initiative to develop a wide range of viral vaccines and it has identified four products for development, including one for treating Covid-19, at its centre in Pearl River, New York.

“During the year (FY20), we have strengthened our presence in the vaccines segment through the acquisition of R&D assets from Profectus Biosciences through Auro Vaccines. Using those R&D assets, the team is working on developing several viral vaccines, including a vaccine for Covid-19,” the company said in its annual report. “Our vaccine candidate underwent an evaluation by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. BIRAC has evaluated our platform extensively and we have been informed that our vaccine has been shortlisted by BIRAC for funding initial development up to conducting the Phase I/II trial in India,” the company said.

Last year, the company acquired R&D assets from Profectus BioSciences, a clinical-stage viral vaccine development company, getting access to proprietary and innovative technology platforms along with a R&D centre. “The acquisition will also lead to the enhancement of our R&D capabilities and expertise in developing new vaccines from basic discovery to FDA approved products. As part of our commitment to patient needs, we have started working on developing a vaccine for Covid-19,” the company said.

Further, the company said it had added both capacities and capabilities. “We have successfully completed the bacterial manufacturing facility for vaccines. We have added capacities for orals, injectables and APIs across various manufacturing facilities. We are also in the process of building capacities for inhalers, patches, topicals and injectables in the US,” it said.

The company’s vaccines pipeline consists of both bacterial and viral ones. It is developing Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) vaccine through its joint venture with Tergene Biotech and viral vaccines through the wholly owned subsidiary, Auro Vaccines. The global market size of the PCV vaccine is $6.2 billion. It has successfully completed the Phase-I and Phase-II studies and the Phase-III clinical study is expected to be initiated by December. The final product is expected to be launched by the end of FY22.

Meanwhile, the company is setting up manufacturing facilities for orals in China, injectables and other routes of administration like patches, topicals, inhalers, among others, in India and in the US.