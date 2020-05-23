At least three Cadila Pharma employees die due to Covid-19

Gujarat’s FDCA commissioner HG Koshia has also confirmed the death of CPL employees.

At least three employees of Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals (CPL) died due to Covid-19 infection on Friday after they were found corona-positive in the first week of this month.

After 26 employees working with one of the largest privately-held pharmaceutical companies in India tested positive on May 6, the state health department had ordered to shut down all operations of CPL's Dholka factory situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad with immediate effect, said Koshia, adding, "CPL had sanitised entire premises of manufacturing unit at Dholka. Raw material, other inputs and packaging boxes were also quarantined for couple of week.

Only after ensuring all safety measures, the authority gave permission to resume operation just a couple of days ago.”

Though the corona-positive employees were working in the company’s packaging department and not inside the drug manufacturing process, the company had decided to shut the entire operation and sanitise the entire premises, said a senior official of CPL. He said that the safety, health and well-being of the company’s employees were of paramount importance, and being an essential industry, CPL is committed to maintain normalcy at the plant in consultation with authorities, with all necessary precautions.

The six-decade-old company headed by Rajiv Modi is one of the leading active pharmaceuticals ingredient (API) manufacturing companies in the country. It is considered one of the few companies in the country that is vertically integrated with a very strong positioning in both the API and the formulations markets.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals exports its products to more than 90 countries across the globe. The company manufactures 38 APIs and intermediates across various therapeutic categories — respiratory, diabetology, gastroenterology, pain management, orthopedics, etc. The company has more than 850 formulation products.

CPL has its own contract research operation (CRO) at its Dholka facility situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The unit manages contract research activities ranging from pre-clinical, BA-BE to Phase II to Phase IV trials.