At 659, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai jump by 53% in 24 hrs

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 659 COVID-19 cases, a 53 per cent spike over Monday, taking the tally to 1,116,132 while the death toll rose by one to 19,620, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. A total of 1,289 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 10,90,103, he said. The city had reported 431 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Monday.

Mumbai is now left with 6,409 active cases, he said, adding that the case positivity rate stood at 7.96 per cent and the recovery rate at 98 per cent. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, a total of 1,75,78,193 tests have been carried out in the city so far, of which 8,276 were conducted during the day. The overall growth rate of cases had dipped to 0.88 per cent for the period between June 28 and July 4, and the doubling rate improved to 762 days, it stated.

Of the latest cases, 619 patients were asymptomatic, while 40 were hospitalised and seven of them were on oxygen support, the bulletin said. Of 24,814 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients, just 425 remained occupied in the metropolis while 48 patients are on oxygen support, it said.