At 102, Mumbai records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases after February 27

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported.

Written by PTI
Covid-19 spike in Mumbai
Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in the metropolis. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 cases.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise after February 27 this year, taking the tally of infections to 10,59,433, the city civic body said.

On February 27 this year, Mumbai had logged 103 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported.

