AstraZeneca’s vax raises antibody response against Omicron variant

AstraZeneca on Thursday said data from an ongoing trial of their Covid-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, showed increased antibody response against older variants as well as the Omicron variant after the third dose. The results were observed among individuals previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, AstraZeneca said. A separate Phase IV trial reported in a preprint with The Lancet showed that a third dose of Vaxzevria substantially increased antibody levels following a primary vaccine series with CoronaVac (Sinovac Biotech).



This vaccine is known as Covishield in India. Under a sub-license agreement with AstraZeneca, the vaccine is manufactured and supplied by the Serum Institute of India and is at present being given to the vulnerable population in India precautionary or booster dose.



“These data add to the growing body of evidence supporting Vaxzevria as a third dose booster irrespective of the primary vaccination schedules tested. The Company is submitting these additional data to health authorities around the world given the urgent need for third dose boosters,” the company said.



Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said Vaxzevria had protected hundreds of millions of people from Covid-19 around the world and these data show that it has an important role to play as a third dose booster, including when used after other vaccines. “Given the ongoing urgency of the pandemic and Vaxzevria’s increased immune response to the Omicron variant, we will continue to progress regulatory submissions around the world for its use as a third dose booster,” he said.



Professor Sir Andrew J Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, said: “These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against Covid-19. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is suitable as an option to enhance immunity in the population for countries considering booster programmes, which will add to the protection already demonstrated with the first two doses.”



Previous studies have supported Vaxzevria as a third dose booster as part of a homologous or heterologous schedule.