AstraZeneca says US trial data shows vaccine 79% effective

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a US study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79 per cent effective. The US study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. The results were announed Monday.
The early findings from the US study are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration. An FDA advisory committee will publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine.
While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries worldwide, scientists have been awaiting results of the US study in hopes it will clear up some of the confusion about just how well the shots really work.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.