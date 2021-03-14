  • MORE MARKET STATS

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine suspended in Ireland amid blood clot reports

March 14, 2021 10:08 PM

Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

vaccineRepresentative image

Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said that while there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the cases, Irish health officials are recommending the suspension of the vaccine’s rollout as a precaution.

Related News

Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities have taken similar precautionary steps. The World Health Organization and the European Union’s medicines regulator said earlier in the week that there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.

The U.K.’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, said Thursday that reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population and that available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause.

It said people should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.

