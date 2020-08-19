Assistive Robotic Technology to help the disabled to walk again, here’s how?

Technology today has advanced to provide solutions to problems that were unimaginable in the past.

The onset of the pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill, from having everything at your fingertips to a struggle even to get the basic staples. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a stand-still. It confined every individual to their homes and forced them to step out only if necessary. This was everyday for the disabled community.

The prefix ‘dis’ before the ability is one’s perception of what they can achieve or not. Sustaining injuries or physical conditions that lead to paralysis and loss of the ability to stand or walk on your own is pain beyond imagination. Furthermore, being robbed of opportunities all cause of a brand created by this disability despite your talent, competence, potential, intelligence and creativity, makes it no better. “Believe you can and you’re half way there” a famous quote by former American President Theodore Roosevelt. Why should a disability block the way to achieve your goal, when there can be an alternate path awaiting you?

There are multiple devices available today that help people with locomotor disability to walk again. The powered exoskeleton is one such device that helps in stimulating the recovery of the individual. Read to know more about this assistive device.

POWERED EXOSKELETON

Technology today has advanced to provide solutions to problems that were unimaginable in the past. Using assistive technology and AI, the powered exoskeleton is an externally worn robotic system that aims to bring back normalcy in the lives of those suffering from loco motor disabilities caused by spinal injuries or strokes. We talk about equality when we should really be talking about equitability. The exoskeleton uses innovation and technology to provide a way for people with such a disability to seize every opportunity that comes their way.

A New Delhi based start-up GenElek Technologies is developing this externally worn robotic support system, that makes it possible for people suffering from neurological conditions {such as paralysis, stroke, spinal cord injury (SCI)} to walk or move better. They are working to create a mechanism through which people can expand their capabilities. The device essentially works to improve mobility for the wearer and assists in recovering the gait pattern of the person naturally, besides assisting them in the rehabilitation process. The device is lightweight and user friendly with long battery life and fast response speed.

The exoskeleton device is a blend of AI, robotics and biomechanics. It is designed to adjust itself to cater to the person’s usage patternmaking the exoskeleton suitable to each person. The more usage, the better it gets at assisting the individual and determining what are the best adjustments to improve rehabilitation. Thus, helping them become self-reliant, independent, and giving them away to reach out to every opportunity coming their way. Assistive technology has been developed with cloud-based solutions. The patient’s data can be collected on a timely basis, interpreted and saved to the cloud which can be accessed by a medical expert monitoring the treatment, in real-time.

In an effort to try and bridge the gap between ‘abled’ persons and the disabled, the powered exoskeleton will help overcome their difficulties and expand their capabilities of all individuals suffering from paralysis and other spinal injuries.