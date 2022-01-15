  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam registers 44 percent jump in fresh Covid-19 cases in single day

The state’s positivity rate increased to 9.87 per cent as 34,355 samples were tested for COVID-19, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Written by Sakshi Kuchroo
The state had registered 3,571 cases and a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent in June 19 last year.

Assam on Saturday registered a 44 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day as 3,390 more people tested positive for the infection, which is the biggest single-day spike since June 19 last year, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. The state’s positivity rate increased to 9.87 per cent as 34,355 samples were tested for COVID-19, he said.

Assam had recorded 2,348 cases and 7.8 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 30,109 samples on Friday. The state had registered 3,571 cases and a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent in June 19 last year. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 919 fresh cases against 870 infections on the previous day. It has recorded 1,38,284 infections so far.

