Ashwagandha compound may help cure Coronavirus infection: Research by IIT-Delhi, Japan’s AIST study

IIT-Delhi has claimed that some bio-actives in Ashwagandha interact with SARS-CoV-2.

Ashwagandha Coronavirus Research: Among many studies that are currently being conducted to find the possible treatment of the novel Coronavirus, a group of researchers have found out that Ayurvedic herb Ashwagandha have some properties that are preventive and therapeutic against the COVID-19 infection. A study done by researchers of IIT-Delhi in collaboration with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) have found this, according to a report by The Indian Express. According to the report, IIT-Delhi has claimed that some bio-actives in Ashwagandha interact with SARS-CoV-2. Since the genome and structure of the virus have already been revealed, AIST Japan is working on natural compounds from Ashwagandha and exploring possible uses for treating Coronavirus.

The report further highlighted that propolis may too have the potential to be effective when it comes to providing treatment for the deadly viral infection. Further, the report citing Professor D Sundar from DAILAB (DBT-AIST International Laboratory for Advanced Biomedicine) who is leading the project said that since Ashwagandha is known especially for its properties for enhancing immunity, they have been working on providing evidence that it has some direct antiviral properties. Withanone (Wi-N), a natural compound which is derived from this Ayuvedic herb along with Caffeic Acid Phenethyl Ester (CAPE) which is known as an active ingredient of New Zealand propolis, together have the potential to impact the virus’ enzyme responsible for its replication, therefore blocking it to multiply, the report added.

The study related to Ayurvedic solution to treat the novel Coronavirus has come after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has given a go-ahead for starting clinical trials of Ayush medicines in India. Some other Ayurvedic herbs that are currently being assessed to cure COVID-19 infection include Ayush-64, Guduchi, Pippali and Yashtimadhu. The medicinal herbs will be given to all the healthcare professionals who are helping people fight against the Coronavirus infection. People working in high-risk areas along with those who work in close proximity to affected people will also be provided these medicines as well.