As temperature rises, here is what you need to do to protect yourself from excess heat

Summers are here and it has brought a surge in temperature and heatwaves with it. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat can cause people to suffer from heat-related illness, and even death.

CDC also maintains that older adults, young children, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for heat-related illness and death.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), if the maximum temperature reaches 40°C in plain areas and 30°C in hilly areas, it is considered a heatwave.

Excessive heat can lead to a wide variety of illnesses like heat rash, heat syncope, profuse sweating, dehydration, headache, rapid breathing, fast/weak pulse, nausea, fainting, dizziness, dark-colored urine, and heat exhaustion.

What are the warning signs of heat-related illness?

Here are the heat exhaustion and heatstroke signs and symptoms you should look out for:

The first signs of a heat illness are often stomach cramping or nausea as it indicates dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance in the body.

Feeling thirsty is also a sign that your body needs more water.

Very dark and concentrated urine are signs that mean that you are underhydrated.

Heat exhaustion often makes people dizzy, need to sit down, or even pass out momentarily.

How to protect yourself from the risk of heat-related illnesses?

When temperatures are extremely high, take these steps to protect yourself: