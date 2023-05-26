As temperature rises, here is what you need to do to protect yourself from excess heat

Summers are here and it has brought a surge in temperature and heatwaves with it. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat can cause people to suffer from heat-related illness, and even death.
CDC also maintains that older adults, young children, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for heat-related illness and death.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), if the maximum temperature reaches 40°C in plain areas and 30°C in hilly areas, it is considered a heatwave.
Excessive heat can lead to a wide variety of illnesses like heat rash, heat syncope, profuse sweating, dehydration, headache, rapid breathing, fast/weak pulse, nausea, fainting, dizziness, dark-colored urine, and heat exhaustion.
What are the warning signs of heat-related illness?
Here are the heat exhaustion and heatstroke signs and symptoms you should look out for:
- The first signs of a heat illness are often stomach cramping or nausea as it indicates dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance in the body.
- Feeling thirsty is also a sign that your body needs more water.
- Very dark and concentrated urine are signs that mean that you are underhydrated.
- Heat exhaustion often makes people dizzy, need to sit down, or even pass out momentarily.
How to protect yourself from the risk of heat-related illnesses?
When temperatures are extremely high, take these steps to protect yourself:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
- Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
- Never leave children or pets in cars.
- Oral rehydration, like drinking electrolytes, is one of the best medical treatments for extreme dehydration.