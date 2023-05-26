scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

As temperature rises, here is what you need to do to protect yourself from excess heat

Oral rehydration, like drinking electrolytes, is one of the best medical treatments for extreme dehydration.

Written by Health Desk
Heatstroke, heatwave, Delhi summers, CDC, healthcare news, health news,
The first signs of a heat illness are often stomach cramping or nausea as it indicates dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance in the body.

Summers are here and it has brought a surge in temperature and heatwaves with it. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat can cause people to suffer from heat-related illness, and even death.

CDC also maintains that older adults, young children, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk for heat-related illness and death.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), if the maximum temperature reaches 40°C in plain areas and 30°C in hilly areas, it is considered a heatwave.

Also Read

Excessive heat can lead to a wide variety of illnesses like heat rash, heat syncope, profuse sweating, dehydration, headache, rapid breathing, fast/weak pulse, nausea, fainting, dizziness, dark-colored urine, and heat exhaustion.

Also Read

What are the warning signs of heat-related illness?

Here are the heat exhaustion and heatstroke signs and symptoms you should look out for:

  • The first signs of a heat illness are often stomach cramping or nausea as it indicates dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance in the body.
  • Feeling thirsty is also a sign that your body needs more water.
  • Very dark and concentrated urine are signs that mean that you are underhydrated.
  • Heat exhaustion often makes people dizzy, need to sit down, or even pass out momentarily.

How to protect yourself from the risk of heat-related illnesses?

Also Read

When temperatures are extremely high, take these steps to protect yourself:

  • Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
  • Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
  • Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
  • Never leave children or pets in cars.
  • Oral rehydration, like drinking electrolytes, is one of the best medical treatments for extreme dehydration.

More Stories on
Healthcare
heatwave

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 10:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market