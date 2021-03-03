As second phase of vaccination gains momentum, CoWIN app glitches drive up walk-ins

For the second phase, the government had released an updated version of the app to allow.

Coronavirus immunisation drive: With the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination having commenced earlier this week for a whopping 26 crore beneficiaries, the updated version of the CoWIN app has started resulting in some glitches. For the second phase, the government had released an updated version of the app to allow for self-registrations by individual beneficiaries, which had not been allowed for individual healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase consists of the vaccination of senior citizens and people aged above 45 years suffering from comorbidities.

Amid these glitches, people in Delhi chose to walk into the vaccination centres without getting pre-registered. Since the app was glitching, people decided to head to the vaccination centres, which are manually registering users on the spot, and verifying their identity before administering the shot to them. In the national capital, over 15,500 people received the vaccine shot on Monday, which was the first day of the second phase, while this number reached nearly 21,300 on Tuesday, according to a report in IE. However, things varied from centre to centre. While at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj the beneficiaries were given forms by the hospital to fill out their details, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital’s staff was making beneficiaries queued up their register on the CoWIN platform.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, the initial hour saw the CoWIN platform glitching, due to which centres, which had cues of beneficiaries outside, were unable to begin the drive to vaccinate, a separate IE report stated. This led to overcrowding as people who came a little later also added to the queue, and a chaos ensued as youngsters accompanying the senior citizens tried to get tokens for the vaccination. On Monday, the city operated eight vaccination centres only, which they increased to 22 on Tuesday, after taking into account the turnout. However, BMC was planning to operate 40 vaccination centres starting Wednesday, as centres had a difficult time containing the crowds on Tuesday as well, when they had to call in security forces to ensure that beneficiaries maintained social distancing and that it did not turn into a super-spreader event.