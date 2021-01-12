As Delhi confirms bird flu cases, Gurugram steps up vigil: Response team formed, wetlands under scrutiny

Meanwhile, the health department in Gurugram is also taking precautionary measures. (File image)

Bird flu scare: Delhi reported the first confirmed cases of bird flu on Monday, but still, forest authorities in Gurugram have been witnessing a surge in calls regarding the spotting of dead birds. According to a report in IE, forest officials have been receiving an increasing number of calls regarding bird carcasses. The report quoted Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal as saying that they were receiving scattered calls from across the city, and that they received calls from about four to five places in the last 24 hours itself. Moreover, while the calls were about dead crows at first, the callers are now also reporting dead pigeons.

The officials have sent two samples for testing and they expect the results to be received by the end of the month. Of the two samples, one is that of a crow and the other is that of an egret. Chahal added that there is a rush at the laboratory due to samples from across north India being tested there, which is why they have been given a timeline of 15 days before they get the results.

Avian flu has also been confirmed in several other states, and keeping that in mind, the forest department in Gurugram has decided to up its vigilance. The Sultanpur National Park is being visited by teams of officials twice every day, once in the morning and again in the evening, while the Najafgarh and Basai wetlands are being visited by teams once everyday. The maintenance of vigil is highly important in these areas because migratory and water birds are attracted to these places, the report added.

Meanwhile, the health department in Gurugram is also taking precautionary measures and trying to make sure that it is ready for any infection that might pop up. The report quoted Dr Virender Yadav, a Civil Surgeon, as saying that they have trained the people for this, and a rapid response team has also been formed. This team would be headed by the chief medical officer and consist of 11 other members. Apart from this, they have also shared the relevant guidelines and have provided the medicines.