As COVID-19 hits, Karnataka cops help people get oxygen, distributes food

Lend a hand, help people in this pandemic- a notion which seems justified by the police officials of Karnataka. Over the last one year, Karnataka police have reportedly been going to lengths to help people whether it is arranging oxygen for hospitals or the Covid-19 patients who are at home or food distribution to the needy. An IE report pointed out that the help of cops in the state has led to many lives being saved.

The report discussed swift action the police officers from Mahalakshmi Layout police station took in the state capital- Bengaluru where they helped a private hospital arrange an alternative for medical oxygen after the facility reported a possible leak. Citing Dr Samit Havinal of Shreyas Hospital, the report highlighted that there was a possible leak that could turn out to be a disaster for the hospital. However, timely intervention, as well as arrangements made by the police, helped them resolve the leak.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Dharmender Kumar Meena, the police have been attending the distress calls and arranging Covid resources from their personal capacities as well. There are some officials who have made sure that ration is arranged for the specially-abled people so that no one in their respective areas is hungry. During night time, they have been attending to cases related to oxygen or drug shortages vigilantly that have been reported from different hospitals.

During the 15-day long lockdown, some officials have started another initiative where they deliver food to the needy. Chamarajpet SI B S Lokapura said the team can easily deliver food to as many as 500 people daily and this includes construction workers, migrant labourers, small-scale vendors, and others in the area.

The control room managed by the officials receives around 4,000 calls on a daily basis. All these are distress calls from patients or their relatives who are desperately looking for medicines, beds or medical oxygen facilities. Around 135 police employees work in three shifts to attend to these calls and help them with information, while trying to keep them calm.