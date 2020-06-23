Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah, asks for ITBP and Army’s doctors, nurses to run COVID-19 facility; details

Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Home Minister to help with a 10,000-bed COVID facility.

Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for doctors and nurses of ITBP and Army to help run Coronavirus facilities. According to a tweet by PTI, some sources have revealed that Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Home Minister to help with a 10,000-bed COVID facility. He has also demanded some doctors and nurses of ITBP and Army from the centre in order to operate the facility for the novel Coronavirus. Amit Shah has also been invited by the Delhi CM to visit 10,000-bed COVID care facility that is being set up on Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in south Delhi.

The country’s National Capital is slated to soon overtake Mumbai and become COVID-19 capital as well. With 62,655 cases recorded in Delhi, the city has already surpassed Tamil Nadu and currently is the second largest Coronavirus impacted region in India. Recently, Delhi and the central government have arranged many meetings in order to strategise a Coronavirus containment plan in the city. In a recent meeting, the Union Home Minister has ordered the Delhi government to provide a complete report on every Coronavirus death. The report is expected to include the patient’s history, when and where he was admitted or if the patient had been asked to home-quarantine before the admission to the hospital.

Last week, as discussed with the Centre, Delhi government ramped up its Coronavirus testing and introduced rapid antigen testing. Labs in 11 districts have been assigned exclusively for testing the samples from their respective districts. Amit Shah has said that testing in Delhi would increase by three times. Before this, around 5,000 tests took place on an average which was later ramped up to more than 10,000 tests in a day, as promised by the central government.