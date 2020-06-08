Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell with corona-like symptoms; to get tested for COVID-19 tomorrow

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had been feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. (File Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal health news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into a self-quarantine after he developed mild fever and sore throat. Kejriwal had been feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. The Delhi CM will get tested for COVID-19 tomorrow, news agency PTI reported.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and soar throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. He will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow. He is also diabetic,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Kejriwal had addressed a video press conference on Sunday afternoon in which he had announced opening up of Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. During the press briefing, he had also announced the AAP government’s decision to reserve all Delhi government hospitals and few private ones for people of the city only. The decision came following a huge controversy surrounding availability of beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal had even alleged ‘blackmarketing’ of hospital beds in Delhi.

The national capital has reported 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have died so far from the highly contagious disease.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that with the current rate, the city will have 56,000 coronavirus cases in the next couple of weeks.

“We have 8,500-9,000 beds as of now, in the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000-17,000. Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two weeks,” news agency ANI quoted Jain, as saying.