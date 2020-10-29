  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Green Delhi’ app to redress pollution complaints

By: |
October 29, 2020 2:38 PM

The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people”.

The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people”. (File photo: IE)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the ‘Green Delhi’ mobile application using which citizens can bring pollution causing activities to the government’s notice. The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people”.

He said citizens can click pictures or make a video of pollution causing activities, such as burning of garbage, industrial pollution, dust etc. and upload them on the application.

Related News

The application will identify the location and the complaint will be automatically forwarded to the concerned department for time-bound redressal, he said.

“We have prepared strict timelines for each type of complaint. The departments concerned will also have to post a picture after the complaint is addressed,” Kejriwal said. The application can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

A ‘green war room’ has been set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the status of complaints. A team of 70 ‘green’ marshals will assist in their redressal, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Green Delhi’ app to redress pollution complaints
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea alleging no approval for Remdesivir, Favipiravir to treat COVID-19
2MIT’s new face mask can inactivate novel coronavirus using heat
3West Bengal govt asks medical establishments to send list of workers to be given COVID-19 vaccine