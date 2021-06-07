Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to follow Covid guidelines as Delhi Metro, markets reopen

Kejriwal on Saturday had announced further relaxations in the lockdown, and said Delhi Metro would operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital would open on an odd-even basis from June 7.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour amid the unlocking process in the national capital.
“Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the precautions to prevent corona completely – wear a mask, keep social distance and keep washing hands, there should be no laxity at all,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
“One has to stay away from corona infection and also bring the economy back on track,” the chief minister added. Malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers, from Monday morning.
The Delhi Metro also resumed services from Monday. However, only half of the available trains have been inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines, officials said.
