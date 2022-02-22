Arunachal Pradesh reports more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 34 fresh cases, six each were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, Longding and Namsai, three each from Capital Complex Region, Lower Subansiri and West Kameng, two each from Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley and one each from Tawang, Tirap and Upper Siang district respectively, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 267 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 69 people recuperated from the disease while 34 fresh infections pushed the tally to 64,313, a senior health department official said here on Tuesday. A total of 63,750 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 34 fresh cases, six each were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, Longding and Namsai, three each from Capital Complex Region, Lower Subansiri and West Kameng, two each from Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley and one each from Tawang, Tirap and Upper Siang district respectively, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 267 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.12 per cent from 99.07 per cent, the previous day. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 42 followed by West Kameng (33), Namsai (28), Tawang (26) and Dibang Valley (23).

A total of 12,60,532 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 803 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 4.23 per cent from 4.56 per cent, the previous day. State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said 16,27,598 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.