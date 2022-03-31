Artificial sweeteners: Scientists finds scary health hazards associated with these zero-calorie sugar replacements

Artificial sweeteners are fast replacing natural can-sugar and even beverage companies are coming up with ‘sugar-free’ or ‘diet’ drinks that have added artificial sweeteners that retain the taste without adding calories. Even protein bars, cereals come with artificial sweeteners to cater to the health-conscious population.

FDA approves six types of artificial sweeteners, the best known of which are likely aspartame and sucralose. FDA says, they are 700 times sweeter than cane sugar but have zero calories, compared to a teaspoon of refined sugar granules having 16 calories.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved six artificial sweeteners, namely saccharin sodium, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose, neotame, and isomaltulose for use in food.

As more or more people are inclining toward artificial sweeteners research on its side effects is being conducted. It has emerged that even when you are not adding extra calories, there may be negative health effects associated with eating or drinking these high-intensity sweeteners. A recent study revealed a shocking risk of putting artificial sweeteners in your body.

Link between artificial sweeteners and health

A recent study published in the PLOS Medicine journal has found that consumption of artificial sweeteners has links with the development of cancer cells.

The American Cancer Society had earlier ruled out the potential connections between aspartame and cancer. While there have been studies done on rats, none have been conclusive or thorough on humans — until now.

This new research in France studies more than 100,000 adults between 2009 and 2021 and their intake of artificial sweeteners. Based on the results, they derived that artificial sweeteners may lead to an increased risk of cancer, specifically breast and obesity-related cancers. More accurately, people who consumed any type of “high-intensity sweetener” had up to a 14% greater chance of developing cancer.

The FDA is yet to make a statement about the new study. Additionally, the National Toxicology Program of the National Institutes of Health removed the artificial sweetener saccharin from its list of carcinogens in 2000.

As for FSSAI, it has been continuously making changes to the regulations and food safety with respect to artificial sweeteners. The regulator agency has looked to maintain a balance between healthy amounts of artificial sugars consumption. All the manufacturers of food and beverages need to adhere to the standards, rules, and regulations prescribed by the FSSAI.