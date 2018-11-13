Artificial intelligence boosts drug delivery to eradicate malaria

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 2:59 PM

Using the next generation Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools, a team of researchers has developed a new end-to-end drug discovery pipeline to eradicate malaria.

Artificial intelligence boosts drug delivery to eradicate malaria

Using the next generation Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools, a team of researchers has developed a new end-to-end drug discovery pipeline to eradicate malaria. Insilico Taiwan, a Taipei-based subsidiary of Insilico Medicine, announced the results in a paper published in Scientific Reports, a journal published by the Nature Publishing Group. Plasmodium falciparum, the most dangerous human malaria parasite, is believed to cause hundreds of millions of illnesses and about half a million deaths a year.

READ ALSO | Pneumonia may kill over 1.7 million children in India by 2030

Plasmodium falciparum causes malaria in humans by destroying human haemoglobin through falcipain-2 (FP2). “The control of malaria has been hindered by increasing resistance of malaria parasites to available drugs. New anti-malarial drugs, ideally directed against new targets, are urgently needed,” said the researchers.

To counter this challenge, the team from Insilico Taiwan extensively studied the mechanisms by which the protease inhibitor E64 approaches, interacts with, and inhibits FP2. The results showed that the binding of E64 and FP2 are facilitated by the “amino acids of FP2 located within and nearby the previously identified binding pocket of FP2”.

This suggests that the anti-malarial drug design should not only focus on finding drug candidates that will bind tightly to the residues of established binding pocket, but also consider the need for the drug candidate to be able to bind to the residues surrounding the established binding pocket subsites. “Insilico Taiwan is happy to present the work on malaria which potentially can help save millions of lives”, says Artur Kadurin, CEO, Insilico Medicine Taiwan.

“It is a fascinating experience for me working with our team on solving the malaria which remains one of the deadliest diseases killing about half a million people annually”, added Dr Emmanuel Salawu who holds a PhD in Bioinformatics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Artificial intelligence boosts drug delivery to eradicate malaria
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition