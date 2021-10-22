Armed with Covid vaccine, India steps out – top findings of Google Mobility Report reveal this

But let’s take a look at the mobility trends for states which have the highest number in terms of administration of vaccine doses.

COVID-19 vaccine and India: Google has recently released its latest mobility report, which basically reports what the movement patterns of people in different countries are like in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Basically, the tech giant published the report to reveal the trends around the movement of people between August 12 and October 12, as compared to the base timeline of movement recorded in the particular region between January 3, 2020 and February 6, 2020. Now that India has been carrying out a robust vaccination drive, the mobility report can help in understanding what kind of activities people are becoming confident of undertaking.

As per the report, compared to the base timeline, there has been no change at all in movement related to retail and recreation. This means that the part of the population who had been visiting places like cafes, shopping centres, restaurants, theme parks, museums and libraries, etc, has largely remained the same. However, there has been a 50% increase in the mobility trends around visits to supermarkets, farmers’ markets, pharmacies and specialty food shops, etc, which makes sense since this season is linked to weather changes, and the pandemic has made people iffy about any illness, and therefore, increased visits to pharmacies do make sense. Not only that, but this period also has some key festivals and traditions, including Navratri, which warrants an increase in visits to supermarkets.

Apart from this, visits to parks have increased by 12%, and the visits to public transport hubs like bus stands and train stations have increased by 10% during this period as compared to the baseline. On the other hand, visits to workplaces have declined by 12%, which makes sense since during the baseline period, the coronavirus lockdown had not yet been imposed in India. Now, though many offices have opened up due to the declining cases of COVID-19 and the increasing vaccination coverage, a lot of offices are still waiting to be sure that there would be no third wave of the pandemic, before they start calling in employees for work again.

But let’s take a look at the mobility trends for states which have the highest number in terms of administration of vaccine doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest absolute number of vaccine doses. In the state, Google observed that retail and recreation related travel increased by 9%, while visits to supermarkets and pharmacies went up by 67%. Visits to parks have increased by 24%, the report noted, and movement to public transport hubs also increased by 17%. Only workplaces have seen a decline in visits, but in UP, that is also at a marginal 2%.

Maharashtra is at the second place in terms of absolute number of vaccine doses administered. However, there, retail and recreation-related visits and visits to parks have declined by 13% and 10%, respectively, along with a decline of 14% in terms of workplace visits. Meanwhile, visits to supermarkets and pharmacies and public transport hubs increased by 50% and 3% respectively.

West Bengal, which has administered the third highest number of vaccine doses, witnessed a 41% increase in retail and recreational visits, while a 62% increase was recorded in visits to supermarkets and pharmacies. Meanwhile, parks saw visits increase by 67%, and visits to public transport hubs rose by 25%. The only area where visits declined were at workplaces, but this decline is by a whopping 46%.

Gujarat is the state which has administered the fourth highest number of vaccine doses, and despite the high vaccination rates, it has seen a decline in retail and recreational visits (6%) and visits to parks (9%), along with workplace visits (2%). On the other hand, visits to supermarkets and pharmacies increased by 35% and those to public transport hubs rose by 11% in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a mere 1% increase in retail and recreation-related visits, while visits to pharmacies and supermarkets rose by 49% in the state. Moreover, visits to parks and to public transport hubs rose by 15% and 20% respectively, while visits to workplaces reduced by 2%.