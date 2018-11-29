Are your kids turning couch potatoes? Report says children worldwide not physically active

The researchers noted that overall physical activity is mostly affected by active transportation which is a necessity in everyday life. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Children around the world are sedentary lifestyles and are not maintaining healthy growth and development, a global study has revealed. The report attributed modern lifestyles including an increase in screen time, growing urbanisation of communities and the rise of automation as contributing to the rise of the problem.

The report by the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance (AHKGA), an Australia-based non-profit organisation, compares 49 countries from six continents to assess global trends in childhood physical activity in developed and developing nations and countries including Slovenia, Zimbabwe and Japan have the most active children and youth overall and that physical activity is a way of life for them.

ALSO READ: Indians lose over four years of their lives to air pollution, says study



News agency IANS quoted Mark Tremblay, President of the AHKGA, and Professor at the University of Ottawa in Canada as saying that inactive children are at risk of adverse physical, mental, social and cognitive health problems and the generation will face a range of challenges, including the impact of climate change, increasing globalisation, and the consequences of rapid technological change.

The researchers noted that overall physical activity is mostly affected by active transportation which is a necessity in everyday life.

According to recommendations of the levels of physical activity for children aged 5 – 17 years by the World Health Organisation‘s Global Strategy on Diet, Physical Activity and Health, for children and young people, physical activity includes play, games, sports, transportation, chores, recreation, physical education, or planned exercise, in the context of family, school, and community activities.

ALSO READ: Air pollution may up risk of intellectual disability in kids, says study

In order to improve cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness, bone health, and cardiovascular and metabolic health biomarkers, WHO recommends children and youth aged 5–17 should accumulate at least 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity daily. The recommendations also said that most of the daily physical activity should be aerobic. Vigorous-intensity activities should be incorporated, including those that strengthen muscle and bone-loading activities like playing games, running, turning or jumping at least 3 times per week.

However, these recommendations are relevant to all healthy children aged 5–17 years unless specific medical conditions indicate to the contrary.