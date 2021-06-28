Are two vaccine jabs enough to provide protection against Covid-19? Here’s what a survey revealed

Two doses of COVID vaccine offer better protection than the single dose (File Photo: Reuters)

COVID-19 vaccines: The latest survey done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that two doses of COVID vaccine offer better protection than the single dose. The BMC surveyed over 2.9 lakh covid patients in Mumbai from January 1 to june 17. Out of this, only 26 reported COVID positive after receiving the second jab while 10,500 caught infection after the first dose. The data compiled by the BMC’s war rooms shows that Mumbai recorded some 3.95 lakh COVID cases (including the second wave cases) during this period. Out of this, the war rooms managed to contact 2.9 lakh patients who were getting care under home isolation.

According to Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, entries for about 1 lakh patients, those who were hospitalised, are yet to be filled. The trend, however, is expected to remain more or less the same. The data collected by BMC was done in two ways. First, it asked all the hospitals to track COVID positive patients who were admitted in the hospital. Meanwhile, it also asked its war rooms to contact patients who were in home isolation at the time to collect information.

Data indicates that vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious infection among the majority of people. The numbers could be different for hospitalised patients. The data for the same is being compiled, said an official related to the survey.

In Mumbai, 53.83 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, including 10 lakh who have received both doses for coronavirus. Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean of KEM Hospital said that vaccines are providing protection to a large section of people. The number of cases have been significantly reduced for those who are fully immunised.

As per Sunday’s data provided by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 46,148 new cases of Covid-19 cases with 979 deaths. The daily death count on Sunday has soared below 1,000 for the first time since April 12.

Mumbai city reported 746 new COVID-19 cases and13 new deaths as on Sunday. The level-3 restrictions has also been because of the emergence of Delta plus variant of COVID-19. All the essential shops can remain open till 4 PM on all days while non-essential can be open till 4 PM on weekdays.