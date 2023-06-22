Are sweet potatoes healthy? Know all about this vegetable’s benefits and side-effects

Although sweet potato is full of carbs and calories, it is also extremely healthy. There are various types of sweet potatoes–some have white or cream-colored flesh. Others are yellow, red, or purple.

Studies suggest that sweet potato is full of protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, iron, etc. If you include this root vegetable to your diet, it can provide you with all these macro and micronutrients.

Dieticians and nutritionists often recommend sweet potato to those who want to shed those extra kilos. One sweet potato has: Calories: 112; Fat: 0.07 grams; Carbohydrates: 26 grams; Protein: 2 grams and Fiber: 3.9 grams.

What are the benefits of sweet potato?

The fiber and antioxidants in sweet potatoes can be beneficial for gut health.

Sweet potatoes consist of various antioxidants, which may help protect against certain types of cancers.

Sweet potatoes are incredibly rich in beta-carotene which can be beneficial in keeping your eyes healthy.

Consuming purple sweet potatoes may improve brain function.

What are the side effects of sweet potatoes?

Although very rare, some people have a severe allergy to sweet potatoes.

As sweet potatoes are high in carbohydrate, diabetic people should consume them in moderation or as per their physician’s advice.

Those who suffer from kidney stones should consume sweet potatoes with caution.

Eating too many sweet potatoes when suffering from stomach discomfort may lead to diarrhea, stomach aches, and bloating.

According to health experts, sweet potatoes should be blanched to remove toxins probably present on the skin. Moreover, studies suggest blanching also helps in increasing the absorption of nutrients.