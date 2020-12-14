Are face shields alone enough to prevent Covid-19 viruses? Read what researchers find out

The face shield has become part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers. Faceshields are being worn to provide protection from airborne particles that may contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 virus study: With the onset of Coronavirus, PPE coveralls, face shields, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer have become more familiar items to common people than they were in the pre-Covid-19 pandemic times. People are wearing face shields while traveling especially during flight journeys or train journeys. However, it is to be ascertained how effective face shields alone are to prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)?

If a person is wearing a face shield without face mask, and if a Covid-19 infected sneezes in the vicinity, the face shield won’t be able to offer enough protection on its own, according to a study by Japan’s Fukuoka University researchers. The study has been published in the American Institute of Physics’ journal the “Physics of Fluids”. The study found out that sneeze droplets have the capacity to travel swiftly and promptly to the edges of the face shield. If any individual breathes at that very moment, the sneeze droplets may get inhaled, the study said, according to an Indian Express report.

The face shield has become part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers. Faceshields are being worn to provide protection from airborne particles that may contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19. However, face shields have opening at the bottom edge. We see medical staff, doctors often wear a mask beneath the face shields, the IE report says.

Lead researcher Fujio Akagi has said that face shields have been effective in preventing infection in the eyes. Akagi has said that a face shield can help prevent infection but it has been scientifically found out that there is an increased risk of infection “if only a face shield is worn”, the IE report says. He said that if faceshield is approved as sufficiently preventive, a standard mask can replace the medical mask. Akagi said that the team was developing an “improved faceshield” that can be worn with a “regular mask” or “ideally, only a face shield”, the IE report says.