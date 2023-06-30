scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Are curry leaves healthy? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Other than enhancing the aromatic flavours in dishes, they also boost the nutritional value of the meal.

Written by Health Desk
curry leaves, curry leaves benefits, curry leaves side-effects, health news, healthy eating, healthy food,
Curry leaves. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

A kitchen is often considered incomplete without curry leaves. This herb is often used to flavour Indian cuisine recipes. Curry leaves come from curry trees which is native to India, Sri Lanka, and a number of South-East Asian nations.

Other than enhancing the aromatic flavours in dishes, they also boost the nutritional value of the meal. Studies suggest curry leaves are rich in protective plant substances, such as alkaloids, glycosides, and phenolic compounds.

Also Read

What are the benefits of curry leaves?

  • Several studies claim that curry leaf extract has antioxidant effects.
  • Research shows that consuming curry leaves may benefit heart health.
  • Some animal studies have also shown that curry leaf extract reduces cholesterol levels.
  • According to some studies, curry leaves contain substances that may help protect against neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Curry leaves contain compounds that have significant anticancer effects.
  • Curry leaves may also have antibacterial, antidiabetic, pain-relieving, and anti-inflammatory effects, however, more research is needed.
Also Read

What are the side effects of curry leaves?

According to experts, curry leaves should be avoided if one is allergic to them.

Also Read

You should consult a doctor if you are pregnant, or breastfeeding.

Curry leaves’ small pods, while edible, should be avoided as they may be toxic.

How many curry leaves should you eat?

According to experts, 8 to 10 fresh Curry leaves should be eaten per day.

More Stories on
Healthcare
wellness

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 16:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS