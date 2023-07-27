Are Almonds healthy? Know its benefits and side-effects

Almonds are one of the most popular tree nuts in the world. According to experts, highly nutritious and rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Interestingly, almonds are consumed in various forms like almond oil, almond butter, almond milk, and almond flour.

Although almonds are high in calories, studies suggest that these nuts can help in your weight loss regime. Around 35 grams of almonds contain high energy of 206 calories with also carbohydrates (6 g), protein (7.6 g), fiber (4.1 g), monosaturated fat (18 g) and sugar (1.7 g).

Studies suggest almonds contains several vitamins that include – Vitamin A, vitamin B and vitamin E. Additionally, this nut also contain essential nutrients and minerals like Calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, potassium, molybdenum, selenium and folic acid.

What are the benefits of almonds?

Almonds are very good for boosting brain health.

Almonds are rich in calcium and phosphorus which help in making your bones and teeth stronger.

Almond milk is good for bone healing as it is rich in vitamin E.

Studies show that almonds prevent a heart attack by reducing cholesterol levels in your body.

Almonds are capable of eliminating bad cholesterol.

Almonds prevent random fluctuation in blood pressure.

Almonds are very good for skin as they help in nourishing the skin.

Almonds boosts the metabolic processes of the body.

Almonds help to cure digestive issues as it is rich in fibers.

What are the side-effects of almonds?

Eating too many almonds may lead to a number of allergies and side effects like:

Overconsumption of almonds may lead to gastrointestinal issues like nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and constipation.

Eating too many almonds could cause weight gain and obesity.

Almonds are good for dental problems but overconsumption can cause oral allergy syndrome in certain cases.

Almonds, especially bitter versions, can cause cyanide poisoning.

How to eat almonds for maximum benefits?

Almonds can be best consumed after soaking them overnight. According to experts, almond consumption in moderation every day has no negative side effects. You should limit your intake to 10 to 15 almonds a day.