Approval for vaccines accelerates India’s journey to be COVID-free, says PM Modi

By: |
January 3, 2021 12:25 PM

In a series of tweets after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford's vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use, Modi said it will make every Indian proud that both the vaccines are made in India.

narendra modi,covid 19 vaccine"This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he said, congratulting the nation, scientists and innovators. (ANI photo)

Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a “decisive turning point” in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-free nation.

“This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” he said, congratulting the nation, scientists and innovators.

He once again extended his gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all ‘Corona warriors’ for the outstanding work they have done in adverse circumstances, and said the nation will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.

“A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,” he tweeted.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The approval by the DCGI was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

