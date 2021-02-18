Apollo Hospitals ties up with Anatomiz3D Medtech to set up hospital 3D printing labs

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of biomedical engineers, mechanical engineers and 3D designers will work with Apollo Hospitals medical and surgical talent in the hospital 3D printing labs.

Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals Group and Anatomiz3D Medtech, a ‘patient-specific’ solution provider to the healthcare industry for design, 3D printing, rapid prototyping and bioprinting technologies, on Wednesday announced a collaboration for design and printing of complex implants. Apollo Hospitals and Anatomiz3D would establish hospital 3D-printing labs in India for 3D printed implants that would enable doctors to visualise and print implants for complicated cases. The first of these would be launched at Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “From specialised medicines for targeted therapies to customised implants and prosthetics, 3D-printing technology is transforming the medical environment providing a fast, accurate and economical solution to take medical care to the next level. As healthcare evolves, 3D-printing will play an important part of this future transformation.”

The hospital 3D printing labs would provide medical 3D printing services for better healthcare, through the creation of anatomical models for pre-surgical planning and education, patient-specific cutting and drilling guides, and customised implants and implant moulds.

Sangita Reddy, JMD, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “3D-printing is today used in a wide range of healthcare settings and is helping to save and improve lives in ways never imagined until now. 3D printing has many applications in healthcare and the in-house 3D printing labs at the hospitals will enable better patient care and treatment planning. This is just the beginning and as the technology continues to develop, we will see the unlocking of the full potential of 3D printing in healthcare.”

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of biomedical engineers, mechanical engineers and 3D designers will work with Apollo Hospitals medical and surgical talent in the hospital 3D printing labs.

Firoza Kothari, co-founder and CTO Anatomiz3D said, “Our strategic collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, a progressive organisation and one of the pioneers in adopting new technologies early on that are beneficial to its patients, is a strong step towards such large scale translation. Together, Apollo Hospitals and Anatomiz3D aim to make customised medical devices easily accessible to patients, for an enhanced quality of life.”