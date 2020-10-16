Apollo Hospitals ready to administer one million Covid vaccines daily

Till date the Group had tested over 2,50,000 and have treated over 75,000 patients.

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday claimed it is prepared to administer one million Covid-19 vaccines daily, backing the government’s initiative in the fight against the pandemic.

The group will leverage its pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities and use its 70 hospitals, 400 plus clinics, 500 corporate health centres, 4,000 pharmacies alongside their omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24|7 to ensure massive administration capacity of Civid-19 vaccines.

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals said: “As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be around safe and orderly delivery of doses, for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable. We are happy to share that Apollo Hospitals have been strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for upto 1 million doses per day.”

More than ten thousand Apollo employees are undergoing required training and will be stationed at Apollo centres to administer the vaccine.

Till date the Group had tested over 2,50,000 and have treated over 75,000 patients.

“Going forward it will be our privilege to work with all governments, governmental agencies and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of people get the vaccine quickly and safely as it becomes available. Indian manufacturers will make most of the world’s supply of vaccine, and as healthcare service providers we will ensure the safest and most comprehensive delivery,” she said.

Apollo Hospitals was among the first healthcare providers to start working with the National Digital Health Mission. Additionally, Apollo 24|7 will host a dedicated platform for all the information related to the Covid-19 vaccine .Users will be able to register themselves on Apollo 24|7 and keep them abreast with the latest update around vaccine development. The platform will generate a unique number for every user registering on the platform and ensure interoperability with the NDHM effort. Through the portal, users will be receiving constant updates about the vaccines.